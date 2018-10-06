Sat October 06, 2018
Entertainment

AFP
October 6, 2018

Weinstein hearing moved up in NY amid possible setbacks for prosecution

NEW YORK: One year after the explosive claims of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein first came to light, he may finally have some good news, with some of the charges against him reportedly being questioned.

The next hearing in a New York court in his sex crimes case has been moved up from November 8 to October 11 -- a possible sign that prosecutors are having difficulties making their case, local media reported Friday.

The 66-year-old disgraced Hollywood producer is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty to six counts allegedly committed against three women in 2004, 2006 and 2013.

The charges include rape in the first and third degree, and a criminal sex act. He could face life to prison if convicted.

The New York Post and celebrity news outlet TMZ, citing police sources, reported that a detective is under investigation for possibly failing to disclose information that discredited one of Weinstein´s alleged victims, aspiring actress Lucia Evans.

Evans has accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex in 2004.

But a witness -- a casting director, according to TMZ -- apparently told the police investigator that Evans said she had willingly engaged in oral sex to secure an acting role.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein´s attorney Ben Brafman confirmed the hearing date change, but declined to provide further information. The Manhattan district attorney´s office did not immediately comment.

If the reports are accurate, the charges against Weinstein relating to his interactions with Evans could be thrown out, according to the New York Daily News.

Weinstein, 66, has steadfastly insisted that he never engaged in non-consensual sex.

Brafman had already asked in August that the entire case against Weinstein be thrown out, disclosing dozens of intimate emails between his client and his alleged rape victim, in which she said "I love you."

Weinstein has been accused of misconduct by dozens of women, allegations that torpedoed his career and galvanized the #MeToo movement.

