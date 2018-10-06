Committee launched by SC to identify people behind Amal Umer's death

ISLAMABAD: A committee was launched on Friday by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe into those responsible behind the death of minor girl Amal Umer, who died after getting hit by a stray bullet during an encounter.

Comprising of six members, the committee is inclusive of former inspector-general of police (IGP) for Sindh, A.D. Khawaja and Justice (retd) Khilji Arif Hussain who will be heading it.

The Supreme Court's objective behind the committee is to investigate the role of police officers caught up in the incident as well as the private hospital and private ambulance service which reported to have turned down emergency treatment and medical assistance to the minor.

Furthermore, the committee will also investigate any other impediments that may have taken place and submit a report regarding the search to the Supreme Court.

Ten-year-old Amal passed away on the eve of Independence Day when she she fell prey to a stray bullet that was aimed to hit a robber who had mugged her family a few minutes earlier.

"There was a lot of traffic at the signal at the time. The man took my wife’s phone and bag and then told us to roll up the windows and left. When I turned, I saw Amal lying in a pool of blood and my other daughter clutching my seat," Amal's mother had recalled the incident.