Deepika's first impression on Ranveer was 'he’s not my type'





NEW DELHI: Sharing the story of her first impression on Ranveer Singh, Deepika said that after watching his debut film, Band Baja Baarat, her then agent said that Ranveer destined to become a huge star, to which she responded, "I’m not so sure," adding "He’s not my type."

Having heard Deepika's unforeseen comments, the audience gasped in shock. Later she saved the situation by admiring him as an actor, saying; "I didn’t realise he was a Bombay boy, he was so flawless in that film. I thought he was from Delhi. It’s one of my favourite films of his."



During an event at Delhi, Ranveer Singh shared about his first interaction with Deepika, saying ; "He was out for a private dinner with his parent when Deepika walked in. He said he excitedly whispered to his parents that she was sitting right behind them - “I was a huge fan of hers” - and told them that he’d introduce himself later.

But little did he know that he’d have an allergic reactions to the prawns he’d just eaten. So when he finally got around to meeting her, he was more preoccupied with hiding his face. “But my one takeaway from that meeting was ‘how can anyone look like that’,” to which the audience ‘awwed’.

Both the Bollywood's stars have shined together in three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.



Rumours of their November wedding are heating up, even though neither of them has publicly acknowledged their relationship.