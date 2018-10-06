Fri October 05, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

White US cop convicted of killing black teen

CHICAGO: A white police officer  has been  found guilty of  second-degree murder for fatally shooting a black teen in an encounter captured on police video that outraged many in the Midwestern city, and led to months of protests and political upheaval.

Jason Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald 16 times, seconds after arriving on the scene, claiming he feared for his life as the 17-year-old had a knife.

The 12-person jury reached a verdict just one day after beginning deliberations, choosing to convict him of a lesser second-degree charge, instead of first-degree murder.

He was also convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery, and acquitted of one count of official misconduct.

