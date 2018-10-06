US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

WASHINGTON: The United States is "in the midst of an internal process" of considering sanctions waivers for countries that are reducing their imports of Iranian oil, a US government official said on Friday.

The Trump administration, which withdrew from a deal over Tehran´s nuclear program in May, is reimposing sanctions on Iran´s crude oil consumers on Nov 4 . The government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, called the exceptions SRE waivers, also known as significant reduction exemptions.