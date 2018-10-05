Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saad Rafique, brother not placed on ECL: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has dismissed reports about placing former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique on Exit Control List.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, "Government has not made any decision to put Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique on ECL."

He went on to say National Accountability Bureau is an autonomous body and the federal government only will assist the anti-graft body as per the rule of law.

NAB decisions would be implemented, the minister added.

Earlier, there were rumours that the names of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique have been placed on ECL.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nawaz holds PTI government responsible for Shehbaz's arrest

Nawaz holds PTI government responsible for Shehbaz's arrest

CNG price likely to go up by Rs 22 per kg in Sindh

CNG price likely to go up by Rs 22 per kg in Sindh
A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Load More load more

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now