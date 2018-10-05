Saad Rafique, brother not placed on ECL: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has dismissed reports about placing former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique on Exit Control List.



In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, "Government has not made any decision to put Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique on ECL."

He went on to say National Accountability Bureau is an autonomous body and the federal government only will assist the anti-graft body as per the rule of law.

NAB decisions would be implemented, the minister added.

Earlier, there were rumours that the names of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique have been placed on ECL.