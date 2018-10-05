Fri October 05, 2018
Sports

PPI
October 5, 2018

Pakistan women clinch T20I series against Bangladesh women

DHAKA:Pakistan women cricket team recorded another convincing seven wicket victory against host Bangladesh in the third Twenty20 International to seal the series 2 0 at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Friday.

The first match of the series was called off due to wet outfield while the visiting team won the second game, which was reduced to 14 overs a side, by 58 runs.

In the third match, Bangladesh batted first and was off to a shaky start as they lost Ayasha Rahman inside the first six overs.

The batter was run out for just eight and soon her partner Shamima Sultana was also dismissed caught by skipper Javeria Khan off Anam Amin for 10.

With Bangladesh struggling at 24-2, they needed a steady partnership.

However, they didn’t get one as they lost wickets at an alarming rate. Nigar Sultana (19) and Ahmed (12) were the only two other batters who scored in double digits while rest failed to even get starts.

Nashra Sandhu, who finished with 2 for16, sparked the middle order collapse as she snared Fargana Hoque and Sultana.

Nida Dar and Aiman Anwer then joined the party and further reduced Bangladesh to 60-6 in the 18th over.

The team managed to post 81 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chasing a small target, Pakistan openers Ayesha Zafar and Nahida Khan put up 32 runs for the first wicket in the first six overs before Rumana Ahmed provided Bangladesh with their first breakthrough, sending Zafar back for 13.

Nahida then stitched a 22-run stand for the second wicket with Javeria before Fahima Khatun dismissed the opener for 33.

Nahida’s 40-ball innings featured four boundaries.

Unbeaten Javeria (31) then took charge and took her side across the line helping them take a 2 0 lead in the four-match series.

The last game of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday


