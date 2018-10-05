Fri October 05, 2018
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

World

AFP
October 5, 2018

Chinese head of Interpol goes missing: media

PARIS: French police have opened an investigation into the reported disappearance last week of Meng Hongwei, the Chinese head of the international police organisation Interpol, a source close to the inquiry said.

Meng was last seen leaving for China from Interpol´s headquarters in Lyon, southeast France, in late September, the source said. His wife reported him missing.

"He did not disappear in France," the source told AFP.

Europe reported that he left the country on September 29.

Before being elected head of Interpol in November 2016, Meng was vice minister of public security in China, which critics say gave him control over the secret police.

He was the first Chinese leader of Interpol, which connects the law enforcement agencies of its 192 member countries.

It does not have agents of its own with powers of arrest.

Beijing saw Meng´s election as a chance to enlist more international help in tracking down alleged economic criminals, including corrupt officials, targeted by President Xi Jinping´s anti-graft campaign.

But the drive, known as Operation Fox Hunt, has led to claims in some countries that Chinese law enforcement agents have been operating covertly on their soil without the approval or consent of local authorities.

Since it began several top officials have been detained and charged with crimes including "severe disciplinary violations", a phrase which usually refers to corruption or graft.

Meng´s term is scheduled to run until 2020.

Oscars body launches new initiatives to support women filmmakers
India finalises deal to purchase Russia’s S-400 air defence system
Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now