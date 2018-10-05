Lahore Qalandars vs Hobart Hurricanes live coverage: Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy

ABU DHABI: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat against Hobart Hurricane in their first match here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.



Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), M Bilal Irshad, Mohammad Faizan, Phil Salt, Maaz Khan, Shahzad Ali, Farzan Raja, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zulfiqar Babar, Harris Rauf, Agha Salaman

Hobart Hurricanes: Charlie Wakim (captain), Ben Duckett, Sean Willis, Caleb Jewell, Johan Botha, Jordan Clark, Jack White, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jerome Taylor



