Lahore Qalandars vs Hobart Hurricanes live coverage: Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat against Hobart Hurricane in their first match here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.
Teams
Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), M Bilal Irshad, Mohammad Faizan, Phil Salt, Maaz Khan, Shahzad Ali, Farzan Raja, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zulfiqar Babar, Harris Rauf, Agha Salaman
Hobart Hurricanes: Charlie Wakim (captain), Ben Duckett, Sean Willis, Caleb Jewell, Johan Botha, Jordan Clark, Jack White, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jerome Taylor
ABU DHABI: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat against Hobart Hurricane in their first match here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.
Teams
Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), M Bilal Irshad, Mohammad Faizan, Phil Salt, Maaz Khan, Shahzad Ali, Farzan Raja, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zulfiqar Babar, Harris Rauf, Agha Salaman
Hobart Hurricanes: Charlie Wakim (captain), Ben Duckett, Sean Willis, Caleb Jewell, Johan Botha, Jordan Clark, Jack White, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jerome Taylor
Comments