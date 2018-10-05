Saif Ali Khan returns to Koffee with Karan with daughter Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood's famous father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will be appearing on screen together in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan'.

Host of the talkshow and esteemed film producer and director Karan Johar had taken to Instagram to announce the appearance of the father-daughter with the caption:

“Today was day one for the shoot of Koffee with Karan. Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo! Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.”

Twenty-five-year-old Sara who will be debuting into the industry alongside Ranveer Singh in upcoming film Simbaa had been invited as guest on the show for the first time as she shared the picture on her social media saying: “Thank you for my first cup of ‘koffee’, Karan.



On the other hand, her highly acclaimed father has graced the sets four times previously alongside actors Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut.