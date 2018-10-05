Fri October 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Temperature likely to rise from tomorrow in Karachi

KARACHI: The city is likely to go through another wave of heat from tomorrow, reported Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Director of PMD Shahid Abbas revealed that weather in the city is predicted to elevate up to 38°C to 40°C in the following days.

"Sea winds will change direction with winds from the north-west being the reason for the hot weather," he added further.

Earlier in the month of September, the metropolis had been engulfed in a heat wave as well with the temperature rising up 41℃.

On the other hand, citizens are coping with frequent power outages and a severe water crisis as well amidst the soaring temperature  with a bare minimum amount of rainfall this year over the city. 

