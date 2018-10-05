Deepika Padukone to essay the role of acid attack survivor in upcoming film

Bollywood's bathing beauty Deepika Padukone has played multiple powerful and captivating roles in her career span and now the actor will be essaying the avatar of an acid attack survivor.



According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 32-year-old actor will not just be embodying acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal but her heartrending and poignant story has led her to fund the film as well.

“When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer,” she stated.

The director of the film Meghna Gulzar also went into discourse about the film saying: “Using Laxmi’s story as a lens, we are attempting to explore these aspects and the consequences of acid-related violence in our society. This is what makes this must-told story relevant. Awareness is the first step towards change.”

“If the story is to be summed up in one line, then it’s one of triumph, of an ‘unquashable’ human spirit,” she added further.

Gulzar went on to discuss why Deepika was chosen to essay the role saying: " I was instinctively convinced that Deepika would do justice to the character and the story. Also, her physicality matched with what I’d imagined for Laxmi’s character. I’m grateful and encouraged that she was so spontaneous in her decision to do the film. When you take a face as beautiful as hers and portray her as an acid attack survivor, the magnitude of the violence and damage is much more resounding.”