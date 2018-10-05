Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone to essay the role of acid attack survivor in upcoming film

Bollywood's bathing beauty Deepika Padukone has played multiple powerful and captivating roles in her career span and now the actor will be essaying the avatar of an acid attack survivor.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 32-year-old actor will not just be embodying acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal but her heartrending and poignant story has led her to fund the film as well.

“When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer,” she stated.

The director of the film Meghna Gulzar also went into discourse about the film saying: “Using Laxmi’s story as a lens, we are attempting to explore these aspects and the consequences of acid-related violence in our society. This is what makes this must-told story relevant. Awareness is the first step towards change.”

“If the story is to be summed up in one line, then it’s one of triumph, of an ‘unquashable’ human spirit,” she added further.

Gulzar went on to discuss why Deepika was chosen to essay the role saying: " I was instinctively convinced that Deepika would do justice to the character and the story. Also, her physicality matched with what I’d imagined for Laxmi’s character. I’m grateful and encouraged that she was so spontaneous in her decision to do the film. When you take a face as beautiful as hers and portray her as an acid attack survivor, the magnitude of the violence and damage is much more resounding.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Oscars body launches new initiatives to support women filmmakers

Oscars body launches new initiatives to support women filmmakers
Robin Hood’s final trailer out for action-thriller fanatics

Robin Hood’s final trailer out for action-thriller fanatics
'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia

'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Load More load more

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now