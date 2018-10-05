India is in love with Shafqat Amanat's rendition of Gandhi's hymn

KARACHI: Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali's stunning performance on Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn has garnered lot of praise online from Indian listeners, The Indian Express reported Friday.



As part of 150th birth anniversary of Indian leader, artists from 124 countries came together to sing Gandhi’s favourite hymn 'Vashnav Jan'. But Ali’s beautiful version has been going viral, melting hearts on both sides of the border, the report stated.

Indian External Affairs Ministry, gathered artists from all over the world to lend their voices to the hymn but ‘Mitwa’ singer’s stunning performance has received accolades as being ‘perfect’ and ‘majestic’.



