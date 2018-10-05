Aligarh University quietly removes Jinnah-Gandhi photos: report

AGRA: Succumbing to pressure of Hindu extremists, Aligarh Muslim University has quietly removed the pictures of Pakistan Founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi from an exhibition, Indian media reported.



The pictures were on display at an exhibition in the varsity's Maulana Azad Library as part of Gandhi birthday celebrations.

University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said that the university administration was not aware of such pictures, which were quietly removed soon afterwards, the news report added.

Librarian Amzad Ali was also issued show cause notice by the university.

Aligarh's BJP MP Satish Gautam, who had earlier questioned the presence of a Jinnah portrait in the university students' union office, said, "We cannot tolerate Jinnah's pictures with Mahatma Gandhi as Jinnah was responsible for the partition of India."

Former Aligarh mayor and BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti said, "Were they celebrating Gandhi Jayanti or Jinnah Jayanti? If they want to display Jinnah pictures, they should go to Pakistan."