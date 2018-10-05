Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

World

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aligarh University quietly removes Jinnah-Gandhi photos: report

AGRA: Succumbing to pressure of Hindu extremists, Aligarh Muslim University has quietly removed the pictures of Pakistan Founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi from an exhibition, Indian media reported.

The pictures were on display at an exhibition in the varsity's Maulana Azad Library as part of Gandhi birthday celebrations.

University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said that the university administration was not aware of such pictures, which were quietly removed soon afterwards, the news report added.

Librarian Amzad Ali was also issued show cause notice by the university.

Aligarh's BJP MP Satish Gautam, who had earlier questioned the presence of a Jinnah portrait in the university students' union office, said, "We cannot tolerate Jinnah's pictures with Mahatma Gandhi as Jinnah was responsible for the partition of India."

Former Aligarh mayor and BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti said, "Were they celebrating Gandhi Jayanti or Jinnah Jayanti? If they want to display Jinnah pictures, they should go to Pakistan."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensions

ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensions
Full list of Nobel Peace Prize winners

Full list of Nobel Peace Prize winners
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Load More load more

Spotlight

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations

Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike ´deeply concerned´ by rape allegations
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Asim Azhar clarifies why thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia

'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia