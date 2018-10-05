Zartaj Gul among six ministers to take oath today

Vanquishing the decades-old Legharis' rule in Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan-e-Insaf’s MNA Zartaj Gul is all set to take oath as Minister of State for Climate Change on Friday.



Sharing the news in a Twitter post, the PTI stalwart said:

“Alhamdulillah. A dream comes true. Prayers of so many get answered by the Almighty.

I'm taking oath tomorrow as Minister of State for Climate Change.

God is great!”

Hailing from FATA, the 34-year-old politician emerged victorious in July 25 general elections from D.G.Khan's NA-191, with over 25,000 more votes than Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opponent Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

Along with Zartaj - who is to be sworn in as minister of state - five more ministers are going to take oath under the administration of President Dr Arif Alvi today. These include Ali Ameen Gandapur, Faisal Vawda, Azam Swati, Mohammad Mian Soomro and Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan who will be sworn-in as federal ministers.

With this, the strength of federal cabinet members will reach 38, including 24 federal ministers, six state ministers, four advisers to PM and four special assistants.