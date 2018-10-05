Fri October 05, 2018
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

The power of LNG

Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Zartaj Gul among six ministers to take oath today

Vanquishing the decades-old Legharis' rule in Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan-e-Insaf’s MNA Zartaj Gul is all set to take oath as Minister of State for Climate Change on Friday.

Sharing the news in a Twitter post, the PTI stalwart said:

“Alhamdulillah. A dream comes true. Prayers of so many get answered by the Almighty.

I'm taking oath tomorrow as Minister of State for Climate Change.

God is great!”

Hailing from FATA, the 34-year-old politician emerged victorious in July 25 general elections from D.G.Khan's NA-191, with over 25,000 more votes than Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opponent Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

Along with Zartaj - who is to be sworn in as minister of state - five more ministers are going to take oath  under the administration of President Dr Arif Alvi today. These include Ali Ameen Gandapur, Faisal Vawda, Azam Swati, Mohammad Mian Soomro and Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan who will be sworn-in as federal ministers.

With this, the strength of federal cabinet members will reach 38, including 24 federal ministers, six state ministers, four advisers to PM and four special assistants.

