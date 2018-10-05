



ABU DHABI: Sohail Akhtar smashed a tremendous century to power Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win over Yorkshire Vikings in the Abu Dhabi T20 at Zayed Cricket stadium on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi T20: Sohail Akhtar leads Lahore Qalandars to victory over Yorkshire

While chasing a decent target of 185, Lahore Qalandars' opener Sohail Akhtar played a captain’s knock hitting 100 off 56 balls to give his side a victorious start in Abu Dhabi T20 Cup.

Qalandars won the toss and put the opponents into bat first, Yorkshire scored 184-5 while batting first. Harry Brook scored 37 off 26 and shared a 57-run stand for the second wicket with Adam Lyth, who scored 32.

Gary Ballance (33) and Jonny Tattersall added 50 for the fourth wicket as Lahore struggled in the field.

Lahore’s chase mission didn’t start well as Imran Nazir was caught at deep off Bresnan in second over. However, despite the early breakthrough Vikings couldn’t stop Qalandars from keeping the scorecard moving.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Hobart Hurricanes on Friday in the next game. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4PM PST.