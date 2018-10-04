Sindh education to include subject to prevent sexual harassment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to introduce a subject in the curriculum to prevent sexual harassment.
Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said, "Sindh government has decided to include subject regarding sexual harassment in the curriculum due to increase in such incidents."
Sardar Shah the subject will be taught specially at primary level to bring awareness among the students and prevent sexual harassment.
