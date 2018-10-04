Pence accuses China of seeking to change US president

Washington: US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of seeking a change of power in the White House, stepping up allegations of electoral interference.



"To put it bluntly, President Trump´s leadership is working; China wants a different American president," Pence said in a speech to the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank.

"There can be no doubt -- China is meddling in America´s democracy."

Pence cited China´s advertisements in US media and its targeting of politically strategic states when singling out goods for retaliation following tariffs imposed by Trump.

The hard-hitting speech comes as Trump faces a probe into whether his campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election.