Thu October 04, 2018
Must Read
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

Sports

AFP
October 4, 2018

Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach

Lisbon- Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal´s next four internationals, the national coach Fernando Santos said Thursday, days after rape allegations against the Juventus star resurfaced.

Santos told a press conference that he and the president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) Fernando Gomes talked to Ronaldo and "we agreed that the player was not available for this or the next call up".

"I will not reveal the details of the conversation we three had," said Santos when pressed by reporters.

The five-time Ballon d´Or winner missed the two internationals Portugal played in September. At the time, Santos suggested that the 33-year-old´s absence was temporary and intended to help the star attacker adapt after his move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

"This is not what I am saying now," Santos said on Thursday when asked if the explanation was the same.

The omission comes as Ronaldo, one of the world´s most successful and highly-paid sportsmen, faces down allegations of rape.

Last month, an American woman, Kathryn Mayorga, accused Ronaldo in a 32-page complaint filed with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on June 13, 2009.

Asked about the allegations, Santos defended the player. "I know Cristiano Ronaldo very well and I fully believe his word when he says he would never commit a crime like this."

Earlier Gomes also spoke up for Ronaldo.

"I believe what he said... because I´ve known Ronaldo for many years and I can attest to his good character," Gomes said.

Ronaldo, Portugal´s captain, will miss three Nations League games, against Poland on October 11 and against Italy and Poland in November and a friendly against Scotland later this month.

Meanwhile, Eder, who scored the extra-time winner as Portugal beat France in the final of Euro 2016 but was dropped for the World Cup in Russia, returns to the 25-man squad.

Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio (Wolves/ENG), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Claudio Ramos (Tondela)

Defenders: Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Juventus/ITA), Kevin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad/ESP), Luis Neto (Zenit/RUS), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pedro Mendes (Montpellier/FRA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Pizzi (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich/GER), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto), William Carvalho (Betis/ESP)

Forwards: Andre Silva (Sevilla/ESP), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Bruma (RB Leipzig/GER), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Helder Costa (Wolves/ENG).

Comments

