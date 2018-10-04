Thu October 04, 2018
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood's statement

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's sentences issued

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

In conversation with PTV's yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Pakistan

AFP
October 4, 2018

Saudi Arabia to invest in oil refinery in Pakistan´s Gwadar

A general view of Gwadar port in Gwadar, Pakistan October 4, 2017. REUTERS

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will invest in a new oil refinery in Pakistan´s growing deep-sea port of Gwadar, Islamabad announced Thursday.

The agreement follows a visit last month by Pakistan´s new Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Gulf kingdom as he seeks to attract foreign investment.

The Saudis "have shown interest that they want to immediately invest in (the) refinery", petroleum minister Sarwar Khan said.

"This has been agreed from both sides."

The agreement is set to be signed between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) company and Riyadh´s state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Gwadar´s port is being developed as part of the $60 bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an ambitious plan to build energy and transport links connecting the western Chinese region of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea via Pakistan, as part of Beijing´s broader Belt and Road initiative.

Gwadar is part of Pakistan´s mineral rich southwestern Balochistan province which is targeted by the ethnic, Islamist and sectarian militants.

