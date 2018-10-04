Kashmiri student beaten in Indian university, hospitalized

New Delhi: A Kashmiri student was injured after he was ruthlessly beaten by a group of students at Sharda University in Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh, India on Thursday.



Talking to media, a student said that Ahtesham who is pursuing bachelors in Medical Imaging Technology (BMIT) was admitted at Sharda hospital after he was thrashed, Kashmir Media Service reported.

“A group of students ruthlessly beat up Ahtesham, leaving him badly injured,” he said.

After the attack on Ahtesham, the Kashmiri students are feeling insecure in the University.

Another student said that the local students were asking them to show their identity.

“We have kept ourselves confined to the varsity premises. We are not feeling safe in Shardah University now,” he said.

A University official confirmed the incident, saying they were ascertaining the details.