Thu October 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta is now facing charges against her after alleging that actor Nana Patekar sexually harassed her a decade ago.

Kaij police in Maharashtra’s Beed district filed a defamation case against Dutta for the remarks made by her about Raj Thackeray, chief of far-right Hindu group, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The case was registered on Wednesday after a complaint was filed against the actor by the group’s district unit president Sumant Dhas.

“We have registered a non-cognisable offence against Dutta under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the complaint. We have also asked the complainant to approach the court,” the police reported.

The 34-year-old actor had accused Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 after which Bollywood had broken into havoc with many actors coming forth in support of Dutta.  

