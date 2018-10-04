Cabinet approves converting PM House into high-level research university

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved converting the Prime Minister House into a high-level research university.



This was informed by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while briefing the media.

The approval was granted in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan here on Thursday.

The cabinet also gave approval for the agreements discussed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during a visit of the Kingdom's delegation last week, Chaudhry said.