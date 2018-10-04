Minister blames 'adverse weather' for transmission lines tripping in Karachi, coastal regions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said that the prevailing issue of tripping in main transmission lines in the areas of K-Electric and other coastal regions is due to adverse weather conditions.

He explained that high moisture in the coastal areas causes technical faults in the main transmission lines which ultimately bring power outage in the areas of Karachi, Thatha and Badeen.

The federal minister for power directed the authorities to investigate the matter in detail to see if any preventive maintenance was carried out by both NTDC and KE.

The federal minister has said that strict action will be taken against officials if it is established that the issue was caused due to any negligence.

He further added that he would not let consumer suffer for negligence and incompetence of officials deputed on these sites. He also directed the concerned authorities to immediately prepare proposal for replacement of insulator and carry out maintenance work so that the issue may not arise in the future.