Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

President stresses on Wafaq Mohtasib’s role to provide free of cost, speedy justice

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib has a very important role in the provision of free of cost and speedy justice to the people.

The President said this while during his visit to Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Islamabad on Thursday.

The president was briefed in detail on the functions and activities of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat. Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The president emphasized that provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice is the constitutional responsibility of the Government.

He underscored the need for utilizing latest information technology tools to improve the service delivery in this regard.

He added that awareness campaigns should be launched so that more and more people could approach this Secretariat for cost free and quick relief against mal-administration of Government organizations.

The president appreciated Wafaqi Mohtasib’s role for resolution of complaints at the proverbial doorstep of the complainants in many districts under the Outreach Complaint Resolution System.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the initiatives of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to examine issues and to suggest remedial measures for improvement in the working of Government departments.

He also commended the steps taken by Wafaqi Mohtasib for improvement in living conditions of prisoners, especially the women and children in Pakistani jails. He highlighted that there is a need to work toward the protection of children rights in addition to discouraging domestic violence against the children.

The President also assured his complete support to the institution in discharge of its duties and functions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Pakistan calls for distinction between terrorism and legitimate freedom struggles

Pakistan calls for distinction between terrorism and legitimate freedom struggles
Two women among three killed for honor in Swabi

Two women among three killed for honor in Swabi
Foreign Office decides to appoint new high commissioner in UK

Foreign Office decides to appoint new high commissioner in UK
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!