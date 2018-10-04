First ever Burn & Trauma Center set to start functioning in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The first ever Burn and Trauma Center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start functioning in Peshawar by the end of this month.



According to a spokesman of Provincial Government, the center is spreading over a twenty kanal land, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that it was being completed at a cost of two point six billion rupees with the financial assistance of USAID.

He further said the center has one hundred and twenty beds and other necessary facilities.

It will provide treatment to victims of bomb blasts, burnt and other seriously injured persons, he added.