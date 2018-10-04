Malala to share her Oxford journey in upcoming British Vogue issue

Activist for female education Malala Yousafzai will be shining bright in the upcoming issue of British Vogue as she opened up about her experience studying at Oxford University.



The publication’s editor Edward Enniful had taken to Twitter to announce that the youngest Nobel Laureate will be penning down her Oxford journey for British Vogue’s November edition.

“As Malala Yousafzai begins her second year at university, in the November issue of British Vogue on newsstands this Friday, she reflects on her life at Oxford University and why every girl deserves the same chance,” read his tweet.

The editor went on to talk about the 21-year-old saying: “Speaking of inspiration, Malala Yousafzai has written exclusively for Vogue about her first year at university. As she returns to Oxford this month, I could not be more proud to have this wonderful young woman – who became a global figurehead for educational rights six years ago when the Taliban attempted to kill her simply because she wanted to go to school – on our pages.”

The activist has scored herself a spot at the National Portrait Gallery in London as well, with her portrait painted by Shirin Nishat with a poem engraved on it by Rahmat Shah Sayel.