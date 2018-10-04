Peshawar University students injured in police baton charge

PESHAWAR: Several Peshawar University students were injured on Thursday as a result of police baton charge to quell the protest against fee hike.



According to details, the students were protesting against the increase in fees when the police launched crackdown. The students injured in the baton charge were shifted to the hospital for medical care.

Police said to have arrested 28 persons during the operation. University administration said Section 144 is enforced and no one can be allowed to violate the law.