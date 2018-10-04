Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

The entire PDA that Indo-Pak’s favourite couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik indulge in is never enough. Recently, the Indian tennis stalwart took part in the viral #ChogadaChallenge that has been doing rounds on the internet and Shoaib Malik is an eminent part of it.



While almost everyone in Bollywood, from Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora to Jacqueline Fernandez, has taken up the quirky dance challenge that revolves around the theme of #ChogadaWithLove, Sania Mirza too has shared her version of it.

Posting a slideshow on Instagram showcasing cute pictures of all the people that matter to her, Sania wrote:

“When #LoveTakesOver life becomes blissful, so here‘s my #ChogadaWithLove with my precious people! @realshoaibmalik @anammirzaaa. All the best for your movie #[email protected], @warinahussain, @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma

Spread the love by sending in videos with your loved ones on the tunes of Chogada with #ChogadaWithLove."

And of course, Sania’s cricketer husband was in it too. In fact he made his distinct place in the slideshow in a lot of pictures.



The #ChogadaChallenge is part of a promotional gamut of Salman Khan-produced 'Loveyatri' starring debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

The movie is slated to release worldwide tomorrow, Oct 5.