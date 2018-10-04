Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

World

AFP
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dying of cancer, quake-hit Indonesia´s disaster spokesman battles on

JAKARTA: Indonesia´s disaster agency spokesman is fighting a daily battle to update the world 24/7 on the latest developments in a deadly quake-tsunami, despite his own impending date with death from terminal cancer.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, known affectionately as Pak Topo (Mr Topo), is the face of the government´s communication efforts to get word out on the devastating crisis on Sulawesi island that has killed over 1,400 people.

The 48-year-old refuses to pass the torch, dragging himself to daily press briefings, taking reporters´ calls and communicating on social media at a frantic pace, even as he "feels weaker every day" from Stage IV lung cancer.

"I can´t lie about my physical condition --- the cancer has spread to other parts of my body and it´s weakened my body," he said in a heart-wrenching message to reporters on social media this week.

"I apologise if I cannot respond to every question from journalists, my friends. If I was healthy, I would surely do it no matter what."

Pale and visibly thinner, Nugroho got the grim news in January that he was dying and might have as little as a year to live.

Nugroho has reportedly promised his wife to slow down his work schedule but he is showing few signs of easing up in a job that has made him a household name in disaster-prone Indonesia.

He managed to get out a 200-word update on a deadly landslide back in February from his hospital bed, local media reported.

Then in August, he was sending out reports on a deadly quake disaster on Lombok island, next to Bali, minutes after finishing a chemotherapy session.

Nugroho, who has a doctorate in natural resources and the environment, took the job eight years ago in a bid to combine his education with a love of writing, he told the Jakarta Post earlier this year.

"Doctors told me that with chemotherapy and radiation, I probably have one to three years left," he was quoted as saying.

"Illness or death is in God´s hands, but while I´m still alive I still want to do my best to serve others."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Farrow, the Pulitzer-winning whiz chronicling #MeToo

Farrow, the Pulitzer-winning whiz chronicling #MeToo
NASA addresses unexplained space station hole but mystery remains unsolved

NASA addresses unexplained space station hole but mystery remains unsolved
US, China look on as Putin seeks India arms deals

US, China look on as Putin seeks India arms deals
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas