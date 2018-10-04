Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Supermodel Mehreen Syed has tweeted in response to the massive amount of love and concern she and her baby have been receiving from 'fans, friends and colleagues' after she slipped on the ramp during her walk at the Fashion Pakistan Week.



Confirming the news of her pregnancy in a Twitter post, a grateful Mehreen thanked everyone who inquired about the health of her and child after the fall.

“I would like to announce that by the grace of God, I am expecting a child,” she wrote.

“After I slipped, the love and concern from the audience, fans, colleagues, and friends for me and my baby was amazing. So grateful and would like to say that we both are fine! Thank you all for your love!”

Mehreen Syed had the audiences and attendees at the fashion show in a state of worry when she lost balance and tripped on the ramp.

Maintaining her cool, however, she regained balance, stood up and continued the walk with the same confidence and poise.