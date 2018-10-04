Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Pakistan’s way forward

Pakistan’s way forward

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Bollywood has been having its #MeToo moment off late after former model and actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of a movie in 2008. In another instance, Tanushree also said she was asked by film director Vivek Agnihotri to take off clothes and dance to give cues to a co-star.

While Nana still has to address the issue in public, he has responded to the allegations by sending a legal notice to Tanushree, as revealed in a statement issued by the actress herself.

Also read:  Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Tanushree stating that she has been slapped with two legal notices from Nana and Vivek for speaking the truth wrote: 

“This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India.” She also claimed that the teams of the director and actor are out to smear her reputation with “outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms."

Tanushree went ahead to add that two unnamed people attempted to barge in her house. She had also earlier stated that she was  being threatened and  had asked the Mumbai police to provide her protective custody: 

“Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break, two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building. Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again. Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party.”

 “I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago.. Found God, found my healing, found my peace and a new life in United States of America. And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the me too movement hasn’t happened in India...This is why..., continued the statement. 

Tanushree had, some days ago, claimed that Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately with her on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleasss’.

Narrating the incident, she elaborated, "He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do was an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.” When she declared that she was uncomfortable within his proximity, he allegedly asked help from members of a political party, who broke Tanushree's car.

Later, the unfortunate incident behind Tanushree’s story was corroborated by several eye-witnesses who were present on the location at that time. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?
Trailer for Dick Cheney biopic 'Vice' released

Trailer for Dick Cheney biopic 'Vice' released
Shakti Kapoor chooses a ‘no idea’ statement over Tanushree’s #MeeToo claim

Shakti Kapoor chooses a ‘no idea’ statement over Tanushree’s #MeeToo claim
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas