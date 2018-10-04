Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Bollywood has been having its #MeToo moment off late after former model and actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of a movie in 2008. In another instance, Tanushree also said she was asked by film director Vivek Agnihotri to take off clothes and dance to give cues to a co-star.



While Nana still has to address the issue in public, he has responded to the allegations by sending a legal notice to Tanushree, as revealed in a statement issued by the actress herself.

Tanushree stating that she has been slapped with two legal notices from Nana and Vivek for speaking the truth wrote:

“This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India.” She also claimed that the teams of the director and actor are out to smear her reputation with “outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms."

Tanushree went ahead to add that two unnamed people attempted to barge in her house. She had also earlier stated that she was being threatened and had asked the Mumbai police to provide her protective custody:

“Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break, two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building. Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again. Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party.”

“I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago.. Found God, found my healing, found my peace and a new life in United States of America. And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the me too movement hasn’t happened in India...This is why..., continued the statement.

Tanushree had, some days ago, claimed that Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately with her on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleasss’.

Narrating the incident, she elaborated, "He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do was an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.” When she declared that she was uncomfortable within his proximity, he allegedly asked help from members of a political party, who broke Tanushree's car.

Later, the unfortunate incident behind Tanushree’s story was corroborated by several eye-witnesses who were present on the location at that time.