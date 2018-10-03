Shakti Kapoor chooses a ‘no idea’ statement over Tanushree’s #MeeToo claim

As #MeeToo war has been taking a toll over the entire Bollywood industry concerning Tanushree vs. Nana Patekar since last week, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is another who bailed out with a ‘no idea’ statement.

While Bollywood stars have been taking sides with team Tanushree Dutta or team Nana Patekar over sexual harassment allegations leveled against Patekar this week, Salman Khan had walked out from the war, stating he was unaware about the matter and left that the legal teams would handle the matter.

“I have just returned from the US yesterday, I had been there for Ganpati Bappa's pooja. I don't know anything about this case,” Kapoor responded to the concern.

However, Shakti Kapoor’s response came as a surprise as he laughed it off, stating, “This was ten years back, I was a kid back then.”

For now, Tanushree Dutta has taken a break and will return to fight back Nana Patekar on the case of sexual harassment that took place on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Please’ back in 2008.

Nana Patekar is yet to hold a press conference on the matter to clarify his side.