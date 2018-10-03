Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shakti Kapoor chooses a ‘no idea’ statement over Tanushree’s #MeeToo claim

As #MeeToo war has been taking a toll over the entire Bollywood industry concerning Tanushree vs. Nana Patekar since last week, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is another who bailed out with a ‘no idea’ statement.

While Bollywood stars have been taking sides with team Tanushree Dutta or team Nana Patekar over sexual harassment allegations leveled against Patekar this week, Salman Khan had walked out from the war, stating he was unaware about the matter and left that the legal teams would handle the matter.

“I have just returned from the US yesterday, I had been there for Ganpati Bappa's pooja. I don't know anything about this case,” Kapoor responded to the concern.

However, Shakti Kapoor’s response came as a surprise as he laughed it off, stating, “This was ten years back, I was a kid back then.”

For now, Tanushree Dutta has taken a break and will return to fight back Nana Patekar on the case of sexual harassment that took place on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Please’ back in 2008.

Nana Patekar is yet to hold a press conference on the matter to clarify his side. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

SRK came down from rock star to Lungi Dance once I stopped singing, says Abhijeet

SRK came down from rock star to Lungi Dance once I stopped singing, says Abhijeet
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas
‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ discloses complete Spider-hero squad in final trailer

‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ discloses complete Spider-hero squad in final trailer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas