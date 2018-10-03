'Mushahidullah was appointed a loader in PIA and became senator for serving Nawaz Sharif'

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the people of Pakistan had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power for accountability of the corrupt and not for compromises with such elements.



Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House here, the minister said the PTI government considered the national exchequer a sacred trust and it would continue to expose plunderers like Mushahidullah Khan.

He said Mushahidullah was appointed a loader in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and became a senator due to serving his master former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. His three brothers were also inducted in the PIA on the basis of nepotism.

His brother Rashidullah, he said, was appointed head of the PIA’s New York office, which was closed due to his inefficiency. His other brother was also made assistant manager in the New York office, while his maternal cousin Matiullah was appointed traffic assistant in Paris, he added.

Fawad said when Shujaat Azeem was appointed PIA’s chairman by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Musahidullh’s brothers were also regularized in sheer violation of rules without approval of the board.

Overall 19 family members of Mushahidullh Khan, he said, were inducted in the PIA while over 100 others were also appointed on his recommendations.

The minister said Rs 3 million was spent on the hernia operation of Senator Mushahidullah Khan from the government exchequer. The Senate panel on civil aviation, which was supposed to check the wrongdoings of the organization was headed by Mushahidullah himself, he added.

Fawad said he was not allowed by the Senate chairman to present facts about Mushahidullah’s corruption in the House on the plea of violation of privilege. He was referring the matter of illegal appointments in the PIA to the National Accountability Bureau for investigation, he added.

The minister further said many national institutions, including the PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and Radio Pakistan, were incurring huge losses due to the corrupt practices of previous governments. The people have stopped respecting politicians due to the political elements like Mushahiddulah, he added.

He said the PTI government considered national exchequer and national institutions as a trust and would continue to expose the plunderers.