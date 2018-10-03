Two men jailed for 14 years over possession of illegal arms

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced Faheem alias Mirchi and Nasir alias Khajji of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) to 14 years each in prison and a fine for the possession of illegal arms and explosives.

ATC announced sentence over evidence provided by prosecution team of Sindh Rangers Faheem, alias Mirchi, who was the member of (MQM-L) Unit 30 Ranchor Line and got training from RAW an intelligence agency of India.

The accused had got training of rocket launcher LMG hand grenade and petrol bomb in a RAW camp in India.

The accused was involved in several criminal activities including ball bomb explosion in areas of Ranchore Line including Lines Bazar Usmanabad Allah Mahar Chowk Kharadar and attacks on police check posts.

He was also involved in bomb blasting in 1995 near Sindh Secretariat.

He had also killed 12 people including policemen and revival political parties in target killing.

ATC sentenced him 14 years of prison in possession explosive material and 7 years for possessing illegal arms and ammunition and slapped a fine of Rs150,000.

Nasir alias Khajji was the sector member of MQM L Unit 32 Lyari.

He also got training from RAW and was involved in bomb blasts target killings and bomb blasting near Sindh Secretariat in 1995.

ATC pronounced equal years of imprisonment as well as the felony charge for possessing illegal arms and ammunition for 7 years.

The Rangers had arrested both the accused on 24th February 2016 and recovered 4 bombs 2 repeaters and 10 bullets.