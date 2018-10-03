Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A young Indian girl has narrowly escaped a deadly fall when he slipped off a moving train before being rescued by fellow strangers in Mumbai.
In the footage going viral on social media, the girl can be seen travelling on the footboard of a local train in Mumbai with earphones on. She is seen adjusting her clothing a few times, but when a train passes by on a parallel track she suddenly slips and falls.
Commuters standing near the door managed to grab her hands and pulled her back on the train.
A young Indian girl has narrowly escaped a deadly fall when he slipped off a moving train before being rescued by fellow strangers in Mumbai.
In the footage going viral on social media, the girl can be seen travelling on the footboard of a local train in Mumbai with earphones on. She is seen adjusting her clothing a few times, but when a train passes by on a parallel track she suddenly slips and falls.
Commuters standing near the door managed to grab her hands and pulled her back on the train.
Comments