Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

World

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India


 A young Indian girl has narrowly escaped a deadly fall when he slipped off a moving train before being rescued by fellow strangers in Mumbai.

In the footage going viral on social media, the girl can be seen travelling on the footboard of a local train in Mumbai with earphones on. She is seen adjusting her clothing a few times, but when a train passes by on a parallel track she suddenly slips and falls.

Commuters standing near the door managed to grab her hands and pulled her back on the train. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US urges Afghan Taliban to seize opportunity for dialogue

US urges Afghan Taliban to seize opportunity for dialogue
ICJ sets hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February 2019

ICJ sets hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February 2019
Time running out for survivors as Indonesia toll tops 1,400

Time running out for survivors as Indonesia toll tops 1,400
Putin brands poisoned spy Skripal a 'traitor' and 'scumbag'

Putin brands poisoned spy Skripal a 'traitor' and 'scumbag'
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas