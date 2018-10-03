Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India





A young Indian girl has narrowly escaped a deadly fall when he slipped off a moving train before being rescued by fellow strangers in Mumbai.



In the footage going viral on social media, the girl can be seen travelling on the footboard of a local train in Mumbai with earphones on. She is seen adjusting her clothing a few times, but when a train passes by on a parallel track she suddenly slips and falls.

Commuters standing near the door managed to grab her hands and pulled her back on the train.