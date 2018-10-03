Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SRK came down from rock star to Lungi Dance once I stopped singing, says Abhijeet

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who lent his voice to Shah Rukh Khan in several movies, said that the moment he stopped singing for the Bollywood megastar, he came down to Lungi Dance.

“I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rockstar. When I stopped singing for him - and I stopped singing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance,” the singer said, according to The Quint.

The outspoken singer also revealed that he was hurt when in Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, the entire bunch of spot boy and technicians were included but the singers.

Shah Rukh stars next in movie, Zero, slated to release on December 21, 2018.

The movie will see a reunion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars including SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

It will see a number of cameos including that of Salman Khan, Kajol, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji among others.

Khan will be seen playing a dwarf in one of the roles and glimpses of it has already taken over the internet. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas
‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ discloses complete Spider-hero squad in final trailer

‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ discloses complete Spider-hero squad in final trailer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas