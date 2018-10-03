SRK came down from rock star to Lungi Dance once I stopped singing, says Abhijeet

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who lent his voice to Shah Rukh Khan in several movies, said that the moment he stopped singing for the Bollywood megastar, he came down to Lungi Dance.

“I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rockstar. When I stopped singing for him - and I stopped singing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance,” the singer said, according to The Quint.

The outspoken singer also revealed that he was hurt when in Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, the entire bunch of spot boy and technicians were included but the singers.

Shah Rukh stars next in movie, Zero, slated to release on December 21, 2018.

The movie will see a reunion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars including SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

It will see a number of cameos including that of Salman Khan, Kajol, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji among others.

Khan will be seen playing a dwarf in one of the roles and glimpses of it has already taken over the internet.