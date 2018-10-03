Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

World

AFP
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

´Enough lies!´: Bosnian village bans politicians

© AFP | "You've been lying to us for years! No party is welcome in Podgorica!": residents of the small Bosnian village of Podgora make their feelings known ahead of Sunday's elections
 

PODGORA, BOSNIE: As politicians embark on their final days of campaigning for Bosnian elections on Sunday, there is one small corner of the country where they cannot pass: Podgora, a poor hamlet fed up with the government´s broken promises.

"You´ve been lying to us for years. No party is welcome in Podgora," reads a white banner strung across the main square of the 700-person village, which lies some 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the capital Sarajevo.

Sunday´s general elections will fill Bosnia´s highest political offices, from a three-person presidency down to district assemblies.

But few are expecting a significant change in a nation that has been paralyzed for decades, in part because of unresolved conflicts dating back to the ethnic conflicts that engulfed Bosnia in the 1990s.

The war killed 100,000 and split the country into two largely autonomous regions linked by a weak central government.

Like huge swathes of the population, the people of Podgora are disillusioned by a political class known chiefly for corruption and dysfunction.

"Enough lies!" Adi Silajdzic, 47, told AFP when asked why he supported the village´s politician blockade.

"We´re fed up that every time they come they tell us stories and make promises to ensure votes."

"And every time, on the day after the elections, it is as if nothing had happened, as if they did not even come to see us," said the unemployed father.

- Old pipes, dirt roads -

A few political campaigners did not heed the warning and put up posters inside Podgora, which is home to Bosnian Muslims.

But locals quickly ripped them down. To underscore their point, someone scrawled another message on the back of the banner with a spray can: "Did you read it? People have had enough."

Families pitched in to pay for the 50-euro ($58) banner -- a hefty sum in a community where most are unemployed, living off of small vegetable farms and livestock.

Sitting around a wooden table in the shade of a plum tree, a group of local men said Podgora has been neglected by authorities ever since the war, which left lasting damage on Bosnia´s economy and infrastructure.

"We are the ones who replace bulbs for the street lights," said Silajdzic.

"We do not have a single garbage container, there is no bus, and the drinking water supply system was constructed before the war with asbestos cement pipes that were not replaced," he explained.

Osman Hasic, a 56-year-old pensioner, joked: "They have promised so many times to pave the streets that the cement should be at least one metre thick by now."

The village´s dirt roads turn into a muddy mess as soon as the rains start in autumn, he added.

After three years of work municipal, authorities last month celebrated paving 900 metres (yards) of a local road.

It had "nothing to do" with the election campaign, according to the municipality of Breza, in charge of Podgora.

But the ribbon-cutting was held before the final layer of cement was applied, the villagers said, stoking skepticism.

- ´All the same´ -

Less than 20 percent of the people trust their political parties, according to a study in May from the Bosnian Association of Journalists.

The country´s decentralised government and sprawling bureaucracy have halted development on many fronts, including economic reforms.

High unemployment -- around one-third of the population officially -- has driven large waves of emigration in recent decades, especially among youth.

"They have to leave, they have nothing here," said Hasic, the pensioner, who used to work for a steel mill.

Around 170,000 Bosnians have left since 2013, when a census put the population at 3.5 million, according to the Union for Sustainable Return NGO.

Those who remain are eager for change. But many in Podgora see politics as a dead end.

"We changed, voted for one (party), then for others, but it´s still the same," said Vedad Silajdzic, 43, a construction worker.

"They are all the same. They fight for the armchair and once in it, they do not think about people anymore," Hasic added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

British PM May shakes it up with ´Dancing Queen´ boogie

British PM May shakes it up with ´Dancing Queen´ boogie
Malaysia's former first lady Rosmah arrested on money laundering charges

Malaysia's former first lady Rosmah arrested on money laundering charges
India raises wheat buying price by 6 pct ahead of 2019 elections

India raises wheat buying price by 6 pct ahead of 2019 elections
UN court tells US to ease Iran sanctions in blow for Trump

UN court tells US to ease Iran sanctions in blow for Trump
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas