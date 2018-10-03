Strauss steps down from England cricket director role

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Andrew Strauss announced on Wednesday that he is standing down as England's director of cricket following a period of compassionate leave.
Strauss's wife Ruth was diagnosed with cancer during the Ashes in December 2017 and he took a break from his position earlier this year after she began a new course of treatment.
The former Test captain, who had been in the post for three-and-a-half years, has told the England and Wales Cricket Board that he will not be returning to his role.
He will take on a "flexible" position with the governing body.
Andy Flower, who has been standing in since May, will continue to hold the reins until December while recruitment of a permanent successor takes place.
