NA passes Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Wednesday passed the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill,2018, rejecting opposition’s amendments with majority vote.

The Bill was moved by Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer.

Speaker Asad Qaiser initiated the voting process clause by clause.

Opposition member Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah challenged amendments in Clause 2 and demanded head count.

Speaker asked the members supporting amendment to rise on their seats.

about 158 voted in favour of clause 2 while 120 opposed it.

The supplementary finance bill omitted the sub clause (2) and sub clause (4) (a) in paragraph (a) sub-paragraphs (i), (ii) and remaining paragraphs shall be renumbered, accordingly; and (b) in sub clause (4), paragraph (b) shall be omitted.

The House rejected the amendments proposed by Abdul Qadir Patel , Shahida Rehmani andShagufta Jumani.