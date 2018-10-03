Wed October 03, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 3, 2018

Opposition to support Govt policies for increasing revenue: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended his support to the treasury benches for their policies of increasing revenue and initiating public welfare projects in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had overcome the menace of loadshedding in 2018 and fulfilled its promise which they had made to masses in 2013.

 He said the previous government had completed 5000 Megawatt power projects with its own resources and saved Rs160 billion adding that his government had also completed projects of previous governments.

He said the previous government had allocated Rs800 billion for Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP), but on April 1, 2018, the Election Commission of Pakistan had imposed ban on utilisation of funds.

He also criticized the government for Supplementary Finance Bill and said PTI government could not complete power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its last five years tenure.

