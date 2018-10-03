Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan

APP
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zulfi Bukhari announces his tenure’s salaries for dams fund

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Syed Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday announced to donate his whole tenure’s salaries for the cause of dams’ construction.

According to the official sources, Zulifqar Bukhari has informed the Cabinet Division to directly credit his monthly salary to the exclusively dedicated “Supreme Court of Pakistan-Prime Minister Diamer Basha-Mohmand Dams Fund”.

The sources said, following the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan’s initiative, Zulifqar Bukhari had desired to contribute his part for a national cause of constructing water reservoirs for the future generations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Rana Mashood in hot waters over controversial remarks

Rana Mashood in hot waters over controversial remarks
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Instagram hit by outage in several cities

Instagram hit by outage in several cities
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas