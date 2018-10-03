Zulfi Bukhari announces his tenure’s salaries for dams fund

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Syed Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday announced to donate his whole tenure’s salaries for the cause of dams’ construction.



According to the official sources, Zulifqar Bukhari has informed the Cabinet Division to directly credit his monthly salary to the exclusively dedicated “Supreme Court of Pakistan-Prime Minister Diamer Basha-Mohmand Dams Fund”.

The sources said, following the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan’s initiative, Zulifqar Bukhari had desired to contribute his part for a national cause of constructing water reservoirs for the future generations.