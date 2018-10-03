Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: When the National Assembly today met to debate the Finance (Amendment) Bill 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s first legislation, Prime Minister Imran Khan was not present in the House.



However, the NA began its proceedings with Finance Minister Asad Umar’s briefing to the lawmakers on the amendments being made in to the Finance Bill.

Later, Leader of the House reached the assembly almost running and taking his seat.