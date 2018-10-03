Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, film director Karan Johar and actor Aamir Khan were trolled mercilessly by netizens for laughing at the Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral held on Monday.



Much to the distress of everyone, the celebrities were clicked having a laff and smiling in some photos taken at the prayer meet.

Statements like They are in a prayer meeting, why are they laughing?" and "Is this a funeral or a party?" flooded the internet soon after.

One troll even said, "These are the most fake people. See shameless rani karan johar. Rani thinks she is a big thing getting married to Aditya chopra. Just hate her."

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was praised by netizens because she looked upset in the photos.

On Monday, the Kapoor family matriarch passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed by her eldest son Randhir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was not there as he had gone to the US for the treatment. Neetu and Ranbir had accompanied him.