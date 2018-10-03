Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, film director Karan Johar and actor Aamir Khan were trolled mercilessly by netizens for laughing at the Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral held on Monday.

Much to the distress of everyone, the celebrities were clicked having a laff and smiling in some photos taken at the prayer meet.

Statements like They are in a prayer meeting, why are they laughing?" and "Is this a funeral or a party?" flooded the internet soon after.

One troll even said, "These are the most fake people. See shameless rani karan johar. Rani thinks she is a big thing getting married to Aditya chopra. Just hate her."

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was praised by netizens because she looked upset in the photos.

On Monday, the Kapoor family matriarch passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed by her eldest son Randhir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was not there as he had gone to the US for the treatment. Neetu and Ranbir had accompanied him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Actress Ruby Rose named ´most dangerous´ celebrity to search online

Actress Ruby Rose named ´most dangerous´ celebrity to search online
Disappeared China star Fan ordered to pay $129m over taxes

Disappeared China star Fan ordered to pay $129m over taxes
First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
Load More load more

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Instagram hit by outage in several cities

Instagram hit by outage in several cities
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur