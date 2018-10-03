Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 3, 2018

Instagram hit by outage in several cities

Facebook Inc's photo-sharing social network Instagram was not working on Wednesday for users across several cities, including London, San Francisco, and Singapore.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage and tweeted messages along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

According to a check by Reuters, the app displayed an error message saying "couldn't refresh feed", while its website did not load for users.

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.

DowDetector's live outage map showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore, and other countries were facing issues with the service.

The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.

