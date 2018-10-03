Wed October 03, 2018
World

October 3, 2018

Who is India’s new Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi?



NEW DEHLI: Justice Ranjan Gogoi took oath today as the Chief Justice of India replacing Justice Dipak Misra, who completed a 13-month term on October 2.

Known as the tough judge, the new CJ got fame when he took part in an unprecedented press conference held by four judges of the Supreme Court questioning manner in which CJI Dipak Misra was allocating cases at the apex court.

Justice Gogoi is the 46th Chief Justice of India and is the first person form the Northeast to hold India's highest judicial office, Indian media reported.

Born in Assam in 1958, Justice Gogoi began his legal career in 1978, when he joined the Bar.

In 2001, he was elevated as a judge to the Gauhati High Court. He went on to serve as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court before being appointed as a Supreme Court judge in 2012.

Among the high profile cases that CJI Gogoi has been part of is the Assam National Register of Citizens. It was a Justice Gogoi-led Supreme Court bench that in 2013 that set a deadline for updating and publishing a fresh version of the NRC (the NRC was never updated after it was first published in 1951).

Justice Gogoi was also part of the bench that in 2017 took the unprecedented action of jailing then Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan. Karnan, whose career as a judge was rife with controversies, became the first sitting high court judge to be jailed for contempt by the Supreme Court.

