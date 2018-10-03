Tue October 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Khawaja Asif regrets Rana Mashood's statement

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday regretted Rana Mashood’s controversial statement claiming that deal has been struck with establishment.

Terming Rana Mashhood’s statement his personal views, Khawaja Asif  said that “this sort of talks are contrary to the political ethics.

He further said  PML-N believes in constitutional and democratic way of struggle, adding that the change of the government can be the reward of this.

Meanwhile, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Mashhood's statement reflected his personal opinion.

"Rana Mashhood's statement has nothing to do with the PML-N or its leadership," she said in a statement, expressing astonishment over the assertion.

Aurangzeb said the party was seeking an explanation from Mashhood with regard to his statement.

Earlier, PML-N leader Rana Mashhood stirred up a storm  when he seemed to suggest;  “PTI in Punjab holds a small majority. Everyone knows how this majority was secured. The people [independent MPAs] who helped in securing this majority have told me that false promises were made and they are now having a change of hearts,” the PML-N leader told Geo News.

He went on to say that the next 2-2.5 months are very crucial  as the results of the by-elections will also be in favour of PML-N. The impact of their [PTI] policies will also be apparent.”

