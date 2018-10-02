FM Qureshi meets US National Security Adviser at White House

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton at the White House on Tuesday.



Pakistan Embassy in Washington said on Twitter that FM Qureshi and US National Security Adviser discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and regional situation in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister also met Senator Lindsey Graham and discussed bilateral relations and Afghanistan.

The Senator said he had personally seen the progress Pakistan had made in the erstwhile tribal areas during his last visit to the region and looked forward to leading a delegation to Islamabad soon.