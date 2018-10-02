Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes

The Economic Coordination Committee on Tuesday paved way for various proposals to stimulate the industrial sector  in the country.

The committee deferred a proposal regarding tariff rationalization for power sector on the request from the Finance and Power Divisions who sought for further time to deliberate the proposed revisions.

The decision came during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Tuesday, chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar.

The ECC also approved a proposal from the Commerce Division for export of one million metric ton (1-MMT) surplus sugar.

The proposal outlined that only those Sugar Mills will be allowed to export sugar which has paid arrears to farmers for all the crops up to 2017-18.

It was discussed that an inter-ministerial committee will have fortnightly meetings to review sugar stock, export and price situation.

While shedding light to another proposal of Ministry of Commerce, the ECC accorded approval for revision of cess rates of tobacco for the year 2018-19 as determined by the Pakistan Tobacco Board— it may be added that prices of various types of tobacco are fixed every year and cess rates are also revised.

In consideration of issues over the transfer of shares of K-Electric, the ECC directed the immediate formation of a special committee comprising representatives from Finance, Power Division, Auditor General of Pakistan, Ministry of Petroleum, FBR to address on various issues relating the matter.

Earlier on September 3, the ECC had directed Privatization Division to deliberate upon the issues relating to the sale of K-Electric in consultation with Petroleum and Power Divisions.

In order to further facilitate the resolution of various issues, the formation of the special committee has now been ordered.

The ECC was given a detailed briefing by Ministry of Petroleum relating to the LNG Terminals.

The Committee directed the Ministry of Law to examine the legal agreements relating to the terminals to see whether the government could revisit the terms and conditions contained therein.

Taking notice of the sudden hike in cement price, ECC directed the Adviser on Industries to convene a meeting with representatives of the industry, apprise the Committee of the causes of the price increase and also suggest possible remedies.

ECC also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defence Production for a Sovereign Guarantee to back the export of JF-17 Thunder Aircrafts by PAC Kamra.

- Proposal to credit August salaries to Pakistan Steel Mill employees -

The Committee approved the disbursement of Rs. 375 million on account of net salary for the employees of Pakistan Steel Mill for the month of August 2018, in response to a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Privatization.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'

FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'
KP govt constitutes task force under 'Clean Pakistan Movement'

KP govt constitutes task force under 'Clean Pakistan Movement'
By elections in Sindh: 85 candidates to contest for national, provincial seats

By elections in Sindh: 85 candidates to contest for national, provincial seats
COAS General Bajwa arrives in Jordan on three-day visit

COAS General Bajwa arrives in Jordan on three-day visit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur