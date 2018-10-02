Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Germany to ease immigration rules to tackle worker shortage

BERLIN: Worker-starved Germany will ease immigration rules to attract foreign jobseekers, including giving well-integrated, irregular migrants who are employed a shot at staying in the country, ministers said Tuesday.

In a deal hammered out after marathon talks deep into the night, Chancellor Angela Merkel´s centre-right CDU party, their Bavarian allies CSU and the centre-left SPD agreed on a new strategy to combat fast-ageing Germany´s worker shortage.

Migrants without residency permits who are awaiting decisions on their asylum applications or their deportation may get to stay if they are gainfully employed and can show they have joined the fabric of German society.

Jobseekers from outside the European Union -- including, for example, cooks, metallurgy workers or IT technicians -- can also come to Germany for six months to try to find employment, provided they speak German.

They would however have no access to Germany´s social security system and must prove they are able to finance their stay.

Manpower from with the EU bloc of around 500 million people would not suffice to keep the German economy ticking, the coalition said.

"That´s why we need workers from third countries," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told a press conference about the strategy that has yet to be passed by parliament and become law.

At the same time, the ministers were at pains to stress the continued "separation of asylum and employment migration", mindful that Germany has been deeply polarised by the arrival of more than one million asylum seekers since 2015.

Immigration has become a hot-button issue in recent years over the record influx of mostly Muslim migrants, many fleeing war in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Railing against the newcomers, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has become Germany´s biggest opposition party with more than 90 seats in the Bundestag.

The government ministers stressed that the new immigration rules are not designed to allow failed asylum applicants to gain residency in Germany by switching over to become employment migrants.

Rather, the new rules are aimed at providing a "pragmatic solution" for migrants who, for instance, have been in Germany for a protracted period because they cannot be deported because they face the risk of torture in their country of origin.

A list of criteria would be drawn up for such cases, said the ministers.

It´s a "pragmatic solution that reflects reality," said Employment Minister Hubertus

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi woman barred from marrying ´musical´ suitor

Saudi woman barred from marrying ´musical´ suitor
Yemen exhibition highlights human cost of war

Yemen exhibition highlights human cost of war
Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief

Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief
Putting on the dog - Thai ad agency employees bring pets to work

Putting on the dog - Thai ad agency employees bring pets to work
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur